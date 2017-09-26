25 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Cause of Pipe Burst At Komati Water Augmentation Scheme

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) engineers discovered the cause of the pipe burst at the Komati Water Augmentation Scheme to be due to a case of vandalism. Someone or some people attempted to steal the isolation valve leading to the burst.

The engineers were able to relieve the pressure in the pipeline which allowed them to do a proper inspection of the area.

The other reservoirs also supplying the power station have remained mainly stable at 93 and 81% of capacity ensuring that all other operations at the Duvha Power Station continue, with power generation uninterrupted.

At the moment a new valve has been installed and work continues with concrete and a steel plate being put in place to close the access.

DWS urges all citizens to report to the police any acts that interfere with distribution of water like vandalism and theft of water infrastructure, water pollution and unauthorized use of water. Ensuring water security is a responsibility of all water users and requires collaborative effort.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

South Africa

