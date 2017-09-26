Tanzania: Please Pay Up for Your Towers, Mobile Firms Told

MOBILE phone firms have been urged to respect their promises and pay up for land allocated to their communication towers.

This was said yesterday by Universal Communication Service Access Fund Secretary Justina Mashiba on Saturday in Lipalamba Ward of Nyasa District during a working tour of eleven Eastern zone regions by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee for Infrastructure.

For quite some time now, she said that villagers had been complaining that they had given away land for the construction of the communication towers with the phone companies promising to compensate them -- but nothing happens thereafter.

The government had since mandated UCSAF to ensure that they provide communication services to remote areas which are not attractive to business by providing subsidy to mobile phone companies which in turn provide the services by constructing the towers.

"As a government agent we play our part by providing financial support to the phone companies, therefore what remains is for them to come into contact with the leaders of the relevant village authorities and agree on the terms and conditions of payment," she said.

She said that it is high time they sit down with the leaders and deliberate on the best areas for construction of their communication towers and come up with the best prices of required land.

Mashiba said that by doing that it will put an end to the constant wrangles between them and the villagers because they will feel that they are part of the project, saying that this will even motivate them to take care of them and at the same time protect them.