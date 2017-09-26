Sudan: 24th Tripartite Coordination Mechanism Meeting On the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

document

24th Tripartite Coordination Mechanism Meeting on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

NEW YORK - The following is a the 'Agreed Outcome' document following the 24th Tripartite Coordination Mechanism meeting on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), held in New York on 22 September, 2017.

Government of the Sudan, the African Union and the United Nations

24th Tripartite Coordination Mechanism Meeting on the African Union-

United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

New York 22 September 2017

Agreed Outcome

1. On 22 September 2017, representatives of the Government of the Sudan (GoS), the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) met in New York for the 24th meeting of the Tripartite Coordination Mechanism (TCM) on UNAMID.

2. The GoS delegation was led by H.E. Ambassador Elghani Elnaim Awad Elkarim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan. The AU delegation was led by H.E. Ambassador Smaïl Chergui, the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security. The UN delegation was led by Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Assistant Secretary-General for Field Support, Ms Lisa Buttenheim, and the UNAMID delegation was led by the Joint Special Representative, H.E. Ambassador Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo.

3. In their remarks GoS, AU and UN welcomed the progress made in the implementation of Phase one of the UNAMID's reconfiguration plan, and committed to work in the same spirit of mutual cooperation and support towards the implementation of Phase two and beyond. In this context, the Government of Sudan requested details on the establishment of the temporary operating base in Golo, to which UNAMID committed to reply.

4. While welcoming the remarkable progress to date on the release of shipments, the issuance of visas and the facilitation of movements of UNAMID in Darfur, the Tripartite undertook to resolve the outstanding issues pertaining to the effective implementation of UNAMID mandate.

5. The representatives of GoS, the AU and the UN look forward to continuing their work in the same constructive atmosphere towards the successful completion of UNAMID's mandate.

For the Government For the African

of the Sudan Union

H.E. Abd Elghani Elnaim Awad Elkarim H.E. Smail Chergui

Undersecretary, Peace & Security Commissioner

MFA, Sudan AU

For the United Nations

Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix Ms. Lisa Buttenheim

Under-Secretary-General Assistant Secretary-General

DPKO DFS