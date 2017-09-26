South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Condems and Pleadsfor Calm in Rustenburg Mining Areas

press release

North West Provincial Government has appealed for calm in Rustenburg mining areas following the recent death of yet another shop steward of a mine workers union at Wonderkop Mining family unit. This follows the death of an African male who was found lying down with what looked like a bullet wound in the back of his head as well as on his lower back.

Bokone Bophirima Premier Supra Mahumapelo has condemned the incident and pleaded for calm in the Rustenburg mining areas.

"We can't continue to kill each other in the manner that this is happening. We need to have a total regard for human life and we must never seize to talk to each other, never mind how difficult the situation is" said Premier Mahumapelo.

According to the victim's wife, they were visiting friends at another block and upon return, they noticed two males seated at the corner of the building. They passed them and suddenly heard gun shots and the victim fell down.

"Killing each other will never resolve challenges that we are faced with. We must at all times embrace any chance of talking to each other. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We wish them strength during this difficult time" concluded Premier Mahumapelo.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) the suspects fled the scene and did not rule out the fact that the incident could be union related.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier