Liberia: U.S., Liberia Sign Agreement On School Science Program

It is announced in Monrovia that the U.S. Embassy, on behalf of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), signed an agreement with the Ministry of Education to implement the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program in Liberia.

A statement from the Embassy Monday said the program will be piloted this year by Peace Corps Volunteers in 10 public high schools in eight rural counties.

"Liberia will be the 118th country to join the GLOBE program. Launched in 1995, this international science and education program provides students with the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific process, and to contribute meaningfully to our understanding of the earth's ecosystem," the Embassy indicated.

"The goal of this program in Liberia is to encourage more students to explore and pursue studies and careers in science, technology, math and engineering fields."

Peace Corps Volunteers, who teach math and science classes, have agreed to pilot the program in rural areas to see how the program can benefit students across Liberia, it is said.

In this direction, the U.S. Embassy's Public Affairs Section has donated starter kits to the 10 pilot schools, including teacher guides and materials needed for conducting research.

"This worldwide initiative to make earth science practical and fun for students is also providing NASA with data they use to calibrate satellites, verify their own readings and provide more detailed information about local environmental conditions," the statement said. "GLOBE connects students, teachers, scientists, and citizens from different parts of the world to conduct real, hands-on science about their local environment and put in a global perspective."