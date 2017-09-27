Nigeria Invites Mikel, Iwobi, Moses, 20 Others for World Cup Qualifier Against Zambia

Photo: allafrica.com

John Mikel Obi,Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi.

The Technical Adviser of Nigeria's Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has called up 23 players for the game against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The match is scheduled to hold on Saturday October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State against the Zambian national side sitting second in the table after recovering from losing the first leg 1-2 to the Super Eagles.

A win will guarantee the Super Eagles a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in Russia, ahead of the final qualifying match away to Algeria in November.

Topping the list of invitees are China-based Mikel Obi, and Odion Ighalo, and England -based Victor Moses who were all outstanding in the last outing against Cameroon.

However, while Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is making a return after an injury knocked him out of the games against the African champions, Portugal-based goalkeeper Dele Alampasu and Tyronne Ebuehi were dropped and asked to standby.

Aside these changes, the list released on Thursday by Mr. Rohr is essentially same as that for the double-header against Cameroon.

Two home-based professionals, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Afeez Aremu, who were part of the Super Eagles B that finished as runners-up at the just -concluded WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana, are in the standby sector but will join the team's training sessions in Uyo.

All the invited players are to report in Uyo on Monday October 2.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ayodele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United)