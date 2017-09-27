Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Saraki, who made the announcement at the end of Tuesday's plenary, said that the move was designed to strengthen the institution of the Senate as well as ensure that proper oversight functions were carried out.

According to Saraki, the Committee on Public Accounts now has Senator Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South as Chairman, just as Committee on Trade and Investment will now be headed by Senator Sabo Mohammed while Interior committee now has Senator Andy Uba as Chairman.

Culture and Tourism is to be Chaired by Senator Raji Razaki and Local Content by Senator Adeola Olamilekan; Cooperation and Integration is now chaired by Senator Stella Oduah, while Capital Market Development is now headed Senator Bukar Mustapha.

Before now, Senator Urhoghide was Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism while Capital Market was chaired by late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Others are Mohammed Sani, Vice Chairman, committee on Trade and Investment; Ademola Adeleke, Vice Chairman, committee on Communications; Godswill Akpabio, Vice Chairman, committee on Local Content; and Babajide Omoworare, Vice Chairman, committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Speaking to Vanguard, Senator Matthew Urhoghide who described the new position as a great challenge, said that the existence of the Public Accounts Committee was constitutional, just as he said that he would ensure that all agencies of government in the three tiers of government account for every kobo or money expended by them.

Senator Urhoghide said, " When you have spent funds, you account for it, the assignment is beyond auditing the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, we will look at the Universal Basic Education, UBEC to state and their existence where public finds have been voted for."

According to him, there must be accounting for public funds, even as he said that the Committee would be up and doing and deliver especially against the backdrop of fight against corruption, adding that the agencies of government must account for the money spent and there must be proper accounting, adding that people must be held responsible for all actions carried out.

Senator Urhoghide who urged all government agencies to cooperate with the Senate and the Committee in particular, said, " I will discharge my duty, I see it as a challenge, I will reshape the landscape of public expenditure."

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki on Wednesday swear in Andrew Uchendu as the Senator representing Rivers East following the sack of Senator George Sekibo.

It would be recalled that the last reshuffling was in July, 2017, when ‎Kabir Marafa became the chairman of the Petroleum Resources Committee (Downstream) ‎and Oluremi Tinubu, was moved from Women Affairs Committee to the Committee on the Environment.

‎Sulieman Hukunyi was moved to National Identity Management committee as chairman. ‎Adamu Aliero was moved to Aviation as chairman, while Hope Uzodinma got Customs. Barau Jibril got Tertiary Institutions and Binta Masi got Women Affairs.

The Public Procurement Committee got Joshua Dariye as its chairman, while James Manager, who was chairman of the Committee on Power was moved to the Solid Minerals committee.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was Chairman, Committee on Information and National Orientation, was moved to the committee on Power, while Adokwe Suleiman was named Chairman, Information committee.

Legislative Compliance committee had Babajide Omoworare, who used to head the Rules and Business Committee, as it's chairman, while the latter was headed by Baba Garbai. The Federal Character committee had Senator Tijani Kaura as its chairman.