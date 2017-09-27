Nigeria: Presidency Hails Reps for Defending Nigeria's Unity

The Presidency on Tuesday commended members of the House of Representatives for standing firm in defence of Nigeria's unity.

In a statement issued, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (House of Reps), Rep. Abdulrahman Kawu, thanked members of the lower chamber for the motion they passed to reaffirm the need for unity of the nation.

"I use this opportunity to commend the 360 members of the House for unanimously passing a resolution to work for the unity of Nigeria in the face of daunting challenges and threats by certain groups, who are bent on causing disharmony and dis-unity among Nigerians.

"Indeed, there is no better time to come out with such a strong position like now."

He expressed delight that the lawmakers' resolved to work with Mr President for one Nigeria so as to take the country to the next level of development.

"I wish to assure the lawmakers, under the leadership of Mr Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, that Mr President remains resolute and committed to bringing the change he promised Nigerians in different facets of our lives, thus, he needs the support of the House to achieve this.

"It is our hope and belief that the House would continue to work hand-in-hand with the Executive to achieve the laudable programmes of this administration.

"We thank members of the House for their support and cooperation since their inauguration on June 9, 2015″, Kawu said.