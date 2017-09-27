Nigeria: Fela, Genevieve, Omotola More Popular Than Buhari - Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has said some entertainment stars are more popular than President Mohammadu Buhari.

He listed stars like Fela Kuti, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji, adding that the common fact that Nigeria has oil is known by people more than President Buhari.

"I travel frequently and more people know of Fela, Omotola and Genevieve than they do President Buhari or the fact that Nigeria has oil." He tweeted.

Bruce said this via his twitter handle on Wednesday.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti, also professionally known as Fela , was a Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, who pioneered Afrobeat music genre.

He was also a human rights activist, and political maverick.

Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer who won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award and have feaytred in many Hollywood movies over the years.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is also a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. She has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

Bruce also said industry like Nollywood would keep growing yearly, unlike the Nigeria Oil will that will one day be exhausted.

Read his tweets below:

I travel frequently and more people know of Fela, Omotola and Genevieve than they do President Buhari or the fact that Nigeria has oil.

- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) September 26, 2017

Take an industry like Nollywood. Oil will finish one day, but Nollywood can never finish. In fact, it will keep growing bigger every year.

- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) September 26, 2017