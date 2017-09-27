26 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Atiku - Leaders Should Not Complain About the Past, They Should Fix the Present

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar.
By Joshua Odeyemi

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on leaders to stop complaining about the past, saying they should rather focus on turning things around.

Atiku posted on his official Twitter handle (@atiku) on Tuesday that "Leadership is not complaining about the past. It is changing the present so the future can be better."

He added that: "In 1999, Nigeria had less than 500, 000 telephone lines. By 2007, we had grown that to over 50, million."

Atiku was the Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, the period Nigeria made significant progress in the telecommunication industry.

He is planning to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

It would be recalled that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been complaining that it met a bad state of economy when it took over power, blaming the past administration for the country's woes.

Nigeria

Low Economic Productivity Linked to Shortage of Women Engineers

The immediate past president of the Federation of African Engineering Associations (FAEO), and one-time president of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.