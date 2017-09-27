A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on leaders to stop complaining about the past, saying they should rather focus on turning things around.

Atiku posted on his official Twitter handle (@atiku) on Tuesday that "Leadership is not complaining about the past. It is changing the present so the future can be better."

He added that: "In 1999, Nigeria had less than 500, 000 telephone lines. By 2007, we had grown that to over 50, million."

Atiku was the Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, the period Nigeria made significant progress in the telecommunication industry.

He is planning to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

It would be recalled that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been complaining that it met a bad state of economy when it took over power, blaming the past administration for the country's woes.