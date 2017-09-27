27 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Urban Boys' Jizzo and Fiancée Expecting Their First Child

By Sharon Kantengwa

Urban Boys' Humble Jizzo, real name James Manzi, and fiancée Amy Blauman are expecting their first child.

The lovebirds are said to be "over the moon" and have postponed their wedding plans until after the birth of their bundle of joy.

"I have always wanted a girl... this comes as the greatest news of our relationship," the excited father to-be told The New Times yesterday.

"We are now preparing to welcome the baby to this world and have therefore decided to postpone the wedding date to avoid stressing the expectant mother," he added.

Jizzo proposed to Blauman, on Valentine's Day this year, after dating since 2015. The proposal happened at the Kigali Golf Club Course in Nyarutarama, when the duo was shooting the video for their song, Do You Know, which was inspired by their love story.

