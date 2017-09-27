27 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ibyi'wacu Brand Expo Kicks Off Today in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Donata Kiiza

Local producers and service providers have yet another opportunity to showcase their goods and services at the Ibyi'wacu Brand Exhibition which opens in Kigali today.

The four-day event targets Made-in-Rwanda products and service providers and seeks to promote local firms by offering them a platform to interact with local buyers and potential buyers from the region, said Fiona Cecile Umulisa, the CEO of Imena Creative and the event organiser.

Close to 20 exhibitors mostly small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) will showcase their products and services at the expo at CHIC parking lot starting from today September 30.

"Some of the local producers are not known by the buying public largely because of poor marketing and branding. So, this expo will create a platform for them to widen and deepen market reach and hence grow their enterprises," Umulisa said in an interview with The New Times yesterday.

