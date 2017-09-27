Rwanda: Sifa Gospel Awards for Sunday

All roads will lead to Kigali Marriott Hotel on Sunday for the fifth edition of Sifa Awards, in which 15 gospel personalities will be recognised.

Those to be recognised include pastors, local NGOs, educators, media personalities and choirs. The event starts at 3p.m, and is free.

The annual event is organised by Isange Corporation, a Christian organization, to promote evangelism through recognizing and rewarding remarkable achievements done by individuals and institutions.

Peter Ntugurirwa, the managing director of Isange Corporation that organised the event, said the awards are meant to appreciate gospel personalities and partners who had endeavored to spread the gospel.

Israel Mbonyi, Deo Munyakazi, Barret Amasimbi n' amakombe and Chorale Rugamba Cyprien will perform at the event.

Dr Diane Gashumba, the Minister for Health and Eduard Bamporiki, the chairman of National Itorero Commission are among the guests expected to grace the event.