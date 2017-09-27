27 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Sifa Gospel Awards for Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Byumvuhore

All roads will lead to Kigali Marriott Hotel on Sunday for the fifth edition of Sifa Awards, in which 15 gospel personalities will be recognised.

Those to be recognised include pastors, local NGOs, educators, media personalities and choirs. The event starts at 3p.m, and is free.

The annual event is organised by Isange Corporation, a Christian organization, to promote evangelism through recognizing and rewarding remarkable achievements done by individuals and institutions.

Peter Ntugurirwa, the managing director of Isange Corporation that organised the event, said the awards are meant to appreciate gospel personalities and partners who had endeavored to spread the gospel.

Israel Mbonyi, Deo Munyakazi, Barret Amasimbi n' amakombe and Chorale Rugamba Cyprien will perform at the event.

Dr Diane Gashumba, the Minister for Health and Eduard Bamporiki, the chairman of National Itorero Commission are among the guests expected to grace the event.

Rwanda

Mixed Reactions as University of Rwanda Awaits Approval to Restructure

An air of mixed feelings continued to linger among stakeholders as the University of Rwanda last week submitted a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.