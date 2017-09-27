27 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame Attends Inauguration of Angola's New President

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Paul Kagame yesterday attended the inauguration of Angola's new president João Lourenço. Kagame later met with Lourenço to congratulate him on his election victory and inauguration.

President Lourenço, who was the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) candidate, was elected on August 25. He replaces José Eduardo dos Santos, who led the Southern African nation for 38 years.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several Heads of State and Government from across Africa.

Rwanda

Mixed Reactions as University of Rwanda Awaits Approval to Restructure

An air of mixed feelings continued to linger among stakeholders as the University of Rwanda last week submitted a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.