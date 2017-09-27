Rwanda: Kagame Attends Inauguration of Angola's New President

President Paul Kagame yesterday attended the inauguration of Angola's new president João Lourenço. Kagame later met with Lourenço to congratulate him on his election victory and inauguration.

President Lourenço, who was the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) candidate, was elected on August 25. He replaces José Eduardo dos Santos, who led the Southern African nation for 38 years.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several Heads of State and Government from across Africa.