Rwanda Joins AfDB's Development Focused Initiative

Rwanda has joined the African Community of Practice (AfCoP) forum, an initiative by the African Development Bank (AfDB) that brings together practitioners and governments on the continent to discuss mechanisms to achieve result-based management (RBM) in business, and governance, among others. The move by Rwanda is tipped to improve enterprise management and promote growth and help improve people's lives

Result-based management is whereby people and organisations, that contribute directly or indirectly to the development efforts, map out their business processes, products and services, showing how they contribute to the desired outcome.

According to Pierre Justin Kouka, the AfCoP project manager at AfDB, the forum seeks to help member countries, organisations and individuals to build capacity for managing their enterprises to achieve the targeted development results.

He added that the continental development bank seeks to ensure that member countries have better projects and programmes that help improve the lives their citizens.

He was speaking during the launch of the local chapter of AfCoP in Nyamata Bugesera District last week.

Speaking at the event, Eugene Gatari, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Labour welcomed the forum, adding that it will help foster networking between Rwanda and other countries as they look to share experience on what has worked successfully elsewhere so as to improve performance.

"We are happy as Rwanda to join other countries in the region and beyond in advancing this noble cause of promoting development-oriented management," he said.

This approach helps members to always seek results and impact as they implement projects or do their work, as well as focus on what enhances people's lives," he added.

Launched in 2007, the African Community of Practices provides a platform to share on what works or doesn't as far as management for development is concerned.

Presently, the forum covers 18 African countries and has over 5,000 members across the world, bringing together the private sector, governments, public service, and the civil society to share knowledge and best practices on management for development to encourage accountability, leadership, budgeting, monitoring, evaluation and statistics.