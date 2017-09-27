Rwanda: 1000 Girls Trained at Live Your Goals Festival

At least 1000 girls from five districts have been trained in the second edition of the Live Your Goals Festival in Rwanda.

The trainees came from Ruhango, Muhanga, Kayonza, Gicumbi and Musanze where the festival concluded on Friday .

FERWAFA Executive Committee member in charge of women's football Felicite Rwemalika commended the initiative and those supporting women development through football.

Rwemalika challenged parents and leaders to support children in sports and to put more emphasis on sports development in their communities.