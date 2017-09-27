Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Ibrahim Abiriga, has confessed to easing himself in a public place.
"I was badly off. Should I have kept urine on myself? What is the problem with that?" Mr Abiriga one of the promoters of a move to remove the age limit article from the Constitution said in a televised interview at the entrance of Parliament chambers.
The MP's confession comes after several pictures of him urinating near the entrance of the Ministry of Finance went viral on different social media platforms.