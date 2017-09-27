Following the Tuesday and last week live broadcasts of Parliamentary debacle over the controversial motion to delete… Read more »

The MP's confession comes after several pictures of him urinating near the entrance of the Ministry of Finance went viral on different social media platforms.

"I was badly off. Should I have kept urine on myself? What is the problem with that?" Mr Abiriga one of the promoters of a move to remove the age limit article from the Constitution said in a televised interview at the entrance of Parliament chambers.

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abiriga (in yellow) pictured urinating near the entrance of the Ministry of Finance.

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.