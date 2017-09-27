Kenya: Governor Samboja Forms Taskforce to Probe Healthcare Challenges

Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja has formed a six member team to identify challenges facing the health sector in the county.

The team, which is drawn from the governor's cabinet and Kenya National Union of Nurses is expected to identify challenges ailing the sector and write recommendations on how they could be fixed.

In a closed door meeting with the union officials in his office, the county boss named Mr Sylvester Mwakio head of the task force comprising three members from the union and two county health officials.

The Mwakio-led team has been given two weeks to file a report on their findings and the recommendations to the governor.

STREAMLINE

Mr Samboja assured the nurses that his administration will streamline the health sector and address challenges facing health workers in the county.

The nurses had on Friday petitioned the governor over their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that has seen the more than 300 nurses down their tools for three months.

Nurses countrywide have been on strike since June 5 over the implementation of their CBA.

"My government is committed to solving challenges ailing the health sector which range from working environment, allowances, promotions among other things," he said

During the meeting, Governor Samboja vowed to make a complete overhaul in the health department to smoothen and speed up the provision of services.

CABINET

He said the nationwide nurses' strike was a national issue that was being handled by the Council of Governors at the national level.

Meanwhile, the county boss has appointed five members to his cabinet as he continues to reshuffle the cabinet that worked under former governor John Mruttu.

Dr Frank Mwangemi has been appointed the county executive in charge of health whereas Dr Victor Mongo has been appointed county executive in charge of Water and Irrigation while Mr David Mwangoma will be in charge of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries.

Mr Bigvai Mwailemi has been appointed to be in charge of Youth, Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services.

Deputy Governor Majala Mlaghui will be the County Executive in charge of Information Communication Technology, Mining and Special programs.

The governor said that the other six positions that fully constitute the county executive committee as required by the law shall be announced in due course and their names forwarded to the County Assembly for vetting.