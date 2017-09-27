27 September 2017

Nigeria: Independence Day - CAN Urges Churches to Pray for Nigeria

By Tunde Oguntola

Abuja — The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches and Christian faithfuls in the country to dedicate October 1, 2017 which marks the nation independence day as a 'Day of Prayers for the Salvation of the Nation.'

This was contained in a statement signed by the president, CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle.

Ayokunle noted that the unity of the country has been under a consistent threat as the citizens have been polarised along various divides and the only thing that we could do as the people of God is to intercede for divine intervention.

"It is widely believed that the country has not been this divided since the unfortunate civil war and it is high time we asked God to deliver Nigeria from all the threats that can throw us into another senseless war.

"The unfortunate quest for secession by the IPOB, its proscribtion, the military intervention and the on-going controversial debate over restructuring of the country are indications that the unity and peace of Nigeria are under threats," he said.

We should pray for divine wisdom for the leadership at all levels to stop paying lips service to the unity and peace of Nigeria but to have the courage to address the imbalance that is largely responsible for the endless agitation in the country.

He called for prayers against the insecurity occasioned by the criminal activities of the Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists and the masterminds of ethnic/religious violence, kidnappings, armed robbery, corruption, and a host of others.

"The menace of Boko Haram terrorists remain unabated despite the victory declared over them by the government as innocent children are being used as suicide bombers to attack innocent people. We should ask God to give us a permanent solution to this problem in Jesus name," he added.

