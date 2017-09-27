27 September 2017

Nigeria: FIFA 2018 WCQ - I'm Not Interested in Zambia Mind Games - Ighalo

John Mikel Obi,Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi.

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo is resisting the temptation of playing mind games ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia October 7 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ighalo, who scored against Cameroon at the same venue is one of the players invited by Gernot Rohr for the crucial tie against the Zambians that have been doing most of the talking.

"I'm happy to be called up again because it's always a great honour to play for my country," Ighalo told BBC Sport.

"We know Zambia is a strong team and they will come with full determination in Uyo, we cannot engage in irrelevant pre-match talking but deliver on the pitch.

"I've never played at the World Cup and like my other colleagues, we all want to be in Russia, this is like a final for us."

The Super Eagles are top of Group B with 10 points, while Chipolopolo lie second with seven points following a 1-1 draw with Cameroon and home and away triumphs over Algeria.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ayodele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)

Standby: Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United).

