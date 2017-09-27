Kenya: Fida Condemns Attacks On Women

The Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) has condemned continued belittling of women and asked the government to take tough action against the culprits.

Chairperson Josephine Mong'are said the government should not allow such kind of intimidation against women.

She described the ongoing criticism of Justice Njoki Ndung'u on social media platforms as disrespectful.

"We find the photos slanderous and dehumanising, and call for investigation and arrest of the culprit. The government should not allow such kind of intimidation against women leaders," she said.

DEMEAN

Fida has also condemned remarks by Embu Deputy Speaker Steve Munene at the weekend that "being surrounded by women makes tiring jobs easier because you remain warm".

She said: "Fida is angered by the fact that the deputy speaker does not recognise the role of women in leadership.

"It is disgraceful and in bad taste for a leader holding such a position to make such remarks.

"Such statements are uncalled for and do not befit the stature of a leader," she said.

CHURCH

Ms Mong'are noted with concern that the behaviour by the Embu deputy speaker is not an isolated case.

The federation also condemned an incident where church women were attacked and their valuables stolen by youth as they attended a conference in Kisumu early this month.