Nigeria: South-East Youths Want Poverty Among Rural Women Addressed

Owerri — Scores of youths in the Southeast region have called on lawmakers and policy makers to come up with laws that would put to an end the sufferings of women in the rural communities.

They stated this in Owerri, during an interview with Southeast Voice during their sensitization campaign tagged "one" for the Southeast region. One of the organizers of the programme, Comrade Clinton Ezeigwe, argued that poverty affected women most and that they carried the burden of hardship more than the men.

He said, "The one campaign is to showcase the girls count campaign and make Nigeria stronger, particularly in the area of health. Also we are urging our leaders to make health services available to our people especially the women. It doesn't matter where you come from but is just for you to have access to healthcare services.

"The concentration on women is that poverty affects women mostly in the rural areas and women have less opportunities than men as the burden of hardship fall upon them more. So we are saying that to empower the society, women need more empowerment and they also deserve equal opportunity. This is while we have gathered together here to call on policy makers to think towards this direction. Also the role of our lawmakers in this process is for them to make laws that will grant every girl access to school."

Adding his voice, Mr. Nmaduka Kalu, said, "Just like in the north east of this country many girls over there do not have the opportunity to go to school, probably the laws on ground give the men more opportunities to acquire education than the women. They should be given equal opportunity with boys in terms of education, at the same time we are sending the boys to school we should also send the girls."

"This can be possible by coming up with what I will call inclusiveness policy that will include both the male and female child. Also such policy should include making sure that there is enabling environment for the girl child to learn."