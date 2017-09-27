Kenya: I Will Lower My World Record Again - Kimetto

World marathon record-holder Dennis Kimetto has warned his rivals that his mark of 2:03.57 will only go down after proper planning.

Kimetto watched as the star trio of Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, Eliud Kipchoge and Wilson Kipsang failed to lower the world record on Sunday in Berlin after a much-hyped pre-race plan.

Kichoge won the race in 2:0332 folowed by unheralded Ethiopian Guye Adole while Kipsang and Bekele did not last the distance.

Kimetto told Nation Sport on Tuesdaythat he will be in the next years' race (Berlin Marathon) to lower his time of 2:02:57 which he clocked in 2014 lowering Kipsang's previous best mark of 2:03:23.

"It has been hard to break the world record I set in 2014 and I think it's a high time I go back there and lower the time," he said.

The athlete, who trains alongside former Boston Marathon champion Geoffrey Mutai in Kapng'etuny which is located at the border of Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, said that he is happy he set a time that is "unbeatable".

PERFECT CONDITIONS

Kimetto said that he knew the record was under threat but on seeing the weather conditions before the start of the race, it was clear to him that it was hard to go below 2:02.57.

"I was just at home watching the race and after seeing the foggy conditions, I knew it will be hard to lower that time. A record needs perfect conditions," said Kimetto.

Kimetto confirmed he will be lining up in Chicago Marathon next month after being out action for months with an injury.

"I will be participating in Chicago Marathon next month after being out for some time. My training program has been going on well and I will be looking forward to a good run," said the soft speaking athlete.

He said that it's hard to run a fast race in Chicago after the organisers withdrew the pacemakers - who are crucial in setting the pace.

"We no longer have the pacemakers in Chicago but with good training for the race, we will be looking forward to a good race."

Kimetto rose from being a peasant farmer to a renowned world beater after meeting with Mutai in Kapng'etuny.

STRONG FIELD

Mutai urged Kimetto to join him in the athletics camp and they started training together before winning in Nairobi Half Marathon in 2011. Kimetto went ahead to win the RAK Half Marathon in the same year.

In Chicago, he will be battling it out with former two-time world champion Abel Kirui who is also the defending champion.

Other athletes who are in the field include Stephen Sambu (Kenya), Zersenay Tadese (Eritria) among others.

Defending champion Florence Kiplagat will be leading the ladies category with her compatriot Valentine Kipketer but they will be facing stiff competition from Tirunesh Dibaba whose personal best is 2:17:56 she recorded in London Marathon in April this year.