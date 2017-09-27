Kenya: First Lady's Boresha Macho Campaign Kicks Off as Beneficiaries Undergo Successful Eye Surgery.

press release

Only a Week after the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta launched the National Boresha Macho Campaign, its premier beneficiaries underwent a successful eye surgery at the City Eye Hospital (CEH)

Boresha Macho Campaign is a joint drive by the First Lady's Beyond Zero initiative, Ahadi Kenya, Vision Springs and the CEH.

Thousands of Kenyans with eye problems especially cataracts are expected to benefit from the national drive which the First Lady launched at Bura Station in Taita Taveta last Wednesday where she met with thousands of mothers and women leaders from the expansive County.

During the Public Baraza organized by Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO)at Bura, scores of Taita Taveta residents with vision challenges underwent an initial review of their eye problems where the first 10 beneficiaries for cataract removal were identified by outreach officials from the CEH and VisionSprings.

Three of these beneficiaries, Mrs Mary Mesi Msagha (55), Michael Nyambo (65) and Jennifer Chule (54) were all full of new hope when they came out of the surgery under the expert hands of Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Wendy Njoya.

"I thank God for using the First Lady, Mama Margaret, and saving me from my half-blindness condition. May God bless her mightily and give her strength to continue with her noble work", said Mrs Msagha from her hospital bed.

She said she had lived with the growth (cataract) since 1998 and several visits to other hospitals had not helped much.

She said she will play the role of a messenger to her many friends with eye problems that the conditions can be reversed.

Mr Nyambo , a widower from Nyoro village said he had lived with his problem for 10 years until he heard that the First Lady was visiting Bura last Wednesday and where people with eye problems would be attended.

"I was working on the farm when I heard from a neighbor that Mama Margaret would be visiting the following day. I was among those on the queue at the eye-camp where I was identified for surgery", said Mr Myambo , a father of 6 children.

"The surgery was successful. Healing is by faith", he added quickly.

On her Part, Mrs Jennifer Chule, a diabetic from Irore village said she had lived with the cataract for 3 years until she received the news last week about the eye-camp and the rare visit by the First Lady.

"Ni maajabu kuona mke was rais akitembelea watu wa mashinani ( Its almost unbelievable to see the President's spouse visit us at the grassroots)", she said in Kiswahili.

"I am yet to believe that I mingled and hugged the First Lady of Kenya. I see God's hand in all this', said Mrs Chule after the surgery. She has been widowed for the last two years.

The three beneficiaries said their other wish is to meet with the First Lady again and thank her personally.

Dr Njoya, an Ophthalmology specialist from the University of Nairobi (both under-graduate and Masters programs) explained that cataracts (a condition where the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque resulting in blurred vision) is the leading cause of blindness, not only in Kenya but globally.

The condition which is caused by various factors , among them age (senility), trauma and diabetes) is reversible .

She said the operation to remove the cataract takes between 15-30 minutes depending on severity and maturity.

Ahadi Kenya CEO, Dr Stanley Kamau said the Boresha Macho initiative will be rolled across the country starting with the most affected counties of Kiambu, Kajiado and Narok.

"We target ordinary Kenyans. The objective of the partnership is to change lives and empower the people through vision", said Dr Kamau who visited the patients after the surgery.

Vision Springs Project Manager Ruth Mugo said the firm is a social enterprise based in New York but operating in Kenya. Its aim is to help people at the bottom of the pyramid.

"We help people see to learn, see to be safe and see to earn", she said adding they have so far distributed over 25,000 reading glasses within the last one and half years.