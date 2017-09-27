27 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Age Limit - UCC Stops Live Coverage of Events

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Godfrey Mutabazi speaks at a recent event.

Following the Tuesday and last week live broadcasts of Parliamentary debacle over the controversial motion to delete Article 102 (b) that limits the age of presidential candidates from the Constitution, and all related protests of Ugandans opposed to the idea, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has directed broadcast outlets to stop live coverage of such events.

In a September 26th directive to all broadcasters in Uganda, signed by the UCC Executive Director, Mr Godfrey Mutabazi , the live broadcasts of such events on television and radio stations are "inciting the public, discriminating, stirring up hatred, promoting a culture of violence amongst the viewers and are likely to create public insecurity or violence."

Mr Mutabazi said: "The Commission hereby directs all broadcasters to immediately stop and refrain from broadcasting live feeds which are in breach of the minimum broadcasting standards and the best practice guidelines for electronic media coverage/ reporting and broadcasting of live events."

He said the Commission would not hesitate to carry out enforcement for non-compliance with these guidelines and any further breach will result in suspension and revocation of your license in accordance with Section 41 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013.

He added: "The Commission reminds broadcasters that such live broadcast are a breach of minimum broadcasting standards as laid down in Section 31 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013 and best practice guidelines for electronic media coverage/ reporting and broadcasting of live events."

On Tuesday, the world followed events in Parliament as Speaker Rebecca Kadaga adjourned the House sitting to 2 pm on Wednesday after Opposition legislators disrupted Igara West MP Raphael Magezi from moving a motion on removing the presidential age limit.

For the second time in five days, the legislators got up and started singing for more than 20 minutes inside Parliament Chambers in an attempt to block the motion which the Speaker had scheduled earlier in the day.

Speaker Kadaga was left powerless as her calls for the House to come back to order were ignored by the rowdy legislators who continuously sang the first stanza of the Uganda National Anthem.

Uganda

Chinese Investors Set Eyes On Lake Victoria Transport

A delegation of Chinese investors is in the country to assess viability of investment in the water transport and real… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.