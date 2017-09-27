Nigeria: Melaye Refuses to Abandon Plenary, Frustrates INEC's to Serve Him Notice

Abuja — Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), yesterday, frustrated efforts by legal officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to serve him with a notice of recall.

Officials of INEC, yesterday, stormed the National Assembly complex with four "Ghana must go" bags to serve Senator Melaye with recall processes, but his office was locked despite his presence at the plenary.

The bags were thereafter, dropped at the door step of his office while the INEC officials moved to the lobby of the White House where the Chambers of the Senate is located, with a view to cornering him to serve him the notice.

But their wait ended in frustration as the senator refused to abandon the plenary to receive the letters from the INEC officials.

It will be recalled that Senator Melaye had on Monday, during a press conference, claimed that the 90 days period within which to recall him had lapsed, saying that he was not prepared to make himself available to INEC since the process, according to him, was unconstitutional.

But, officials of INEC, in defiance to Melaye's objection, came with four "Ghana must go" bags to serve Melaye with the recall notice.

The INEC officials arrived the complex about 11a.m., just as the lawmakers resumed from their two months holiday.

The INEC officials went straight to the office of Melaye but met the door locked, but they had specific instructions to deliver the notice directly to the lawmaker.

Other officials of INEC laid siege to Senator Melaye at the corridor of Senate wing of the National Assembly to serve him with the recall notice which was unsuccessful.

They then spread themselves in different locations in and out of the upper legislative chamber in "ambush" for Melaye.

But Senator Melaye stormed out of the Chamber at 1.48p.m., and went straight to his waiting car in front of the entrance to the lobby of the Senate, alongside his other vehicles and drove off immediately without talking to the INEC officials and Journalists.