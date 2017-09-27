27 September 2017

Nigeria: CAN Declares October 1 Prayers Day

By Caleb Ayansina

Abuja — Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, decla-red October 1 as a day of prayers for the country.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media & Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja, said: "The unity of the country has been under consistent threat as the citizens have been polarised along various divides and the only thing that we can do as the people of God is to intercede for divine intervention.

"All churches in the country should pray for peace, unity and deliverance of the country on October 1, which marks the Independence Day celebration.

"All churches in the country should intercede for the country against needless bloodletting, violence and civil war."

