27 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stella Mwangi's 'Get Up and Go' Features in Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

Celebrated Kenyan- Norwegian artiste Stella Mwangi is still making waves! Her song GET UP AND GO off her self-titled EP has been picked for yet another commercial deal with world renowned fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger this time around for "Tommy Now".

The song which will be used as the theme record for the Tommy Hilfiger runway fashion shows for a whole year and on digital campaigns and promotions will kick off the Tommy Now Fall Winter 2017 collection.

Check out "GET UP AND GO" on Tommy Now Rock Circus Fall 2017 Show here:

The models for the new collection who included the Hadid sisters strutted down the runway to "Get Up and Go" at this high profile Tommy Now Fall Winter 2017 Fashion Show at London during the London Fashion Week.

Earlier in the year, Stella's record WORK was also featured on the Tommy Hilfiger Summer Spring Collection.

