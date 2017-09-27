Cameroon: Action Time Is Now!

opinion

Curtains have finally dropped on the 72nd UN Ordinary General Assembly in New York, USA and attention is now focused on how well proposed solutions to problems that have almost held the world captive would be undertaken. As diverse as were the challenges that rallied over a hundred Heads of State and Government to the UN headquarters, so too were the ideas on how well they could journey out of the quagmires to guarantee a decent living for the population. In effect, all and sundry sought several ways of materialising the theme of the just-ended session, "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet." A noble assignment indeed on the path of the founding fathers of United Nations, who over 70 years ago from the ashes of war and division, fashioned the UN on underpinning values of peace, dialogue and international cooperation. If speeches and declarations made during the over a week of deliberations in New York are anything to rely on, then one could confidently say that world leaders, from the biggest to the smallest countries, are conscious that the future of humanity and planet lies in their hands. Resolving to build a better future for all people, including the millions who have been denied the privilege to lead decent, dignified and rewarding lives, as has been the case in the 72nd UN Ordinary General Assembly, is certainly heart-soothing. Ending escalating poverty as well as saving the planet are no-nonsense challenges world leaders must surmount, else the globe crumbles under their heavy weights. God forbid! Like the UN Secretary General rightly put, "we have mapped the road to sustainable development, it will be for all of us to ensure that the journey is successful and its gains irreversible," world leaders absolutely need to move from the talk of New York to real action. The length and depth of the world crises today are such that no time should be wasted in acting. Delaying solutions to the risk of nuclear conflict, international terrorism, unresolved conflicts and violation of international humanitarian law, rising inequality, cyber criminality, refugee crisis, sustainable development and climate change will be synonymous to jeopardizing the future of today and future generations. Success requires breaking away from the past that has at best been lukewarm. Numerous declarations and resolutions hitherto taken, the various United Nations development decades likewise the plan of action and other agendas adopted by the United Nations are not fully effective. The implementation of what is agreed at the club of nations till date still leaves much to be desired. Else, talk of biting poverty wouldn't have, for instance, been heard again in 2017, two years after the 'magic 2015' year when UN Millennium Development Goals where supposed to have been achieved. Giving it a new name, like other initiatives that delay to attain desired objectives, is simply delaying a problem whose solution is more than ever before needed. The same enthusiasm Heads of State and Government showed in attending the just-ended session and the determination manifested through their speeches to address burning universal issues, absolutely need to be translated into concrete actions. Only then can poverty be rolled back and peace that brings harmony attained. Taking action to altar trends today wherein people are hurting and angry; they see insecurity rising, inequality growing, conflict spreading and climate changing, should be non-negotiable. Let the action accompany what world leaders have agreed in New York so that the world doesn't come back in 2018 during the 73rd UN Ordinary Assembly to talk on the same thing or at worse count losses. There is no better time than now!