Cameroon: Table Tennis - Nyoh Wins Chinese Ambassador's Cup

The eighth edition of the competition ended at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday September 24

Nyoh Derek is the winner of the eighth edition of the table tennis competition called Chinese Ambassadors Cup that took place in Yaounde last weekend. Organised by the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation in collaboration with Chinese Embassy in Cameroon the competition brought together over 200 athletes from Cameroon and China. This year, the competition had two major innovations. First of all, the introduction of the first edition of the 'Power China Competition' which involved table tennis players in Chinese companies in Cameroon and secondly the invitation of young players from the Hebei Province of China to participate in the tournament. In the senior men's category the winner of the 2017 edition of the Cup of Cameroon Nyoh Derek convincingly defeated Soh Njih 4-0 to clinch the trophy. In the cadet men's category Vomo Bénis beat Ahmed 3-2. Later in the women's singles competition, Beatrice Enjema emerged as winner. She won four games to three against current cup holder, Hariet Ntumnyuy. In the international competitions Wang beat Zang 2-1 in the women's singles. In the men's singles category, Zhang beat Dat 2-1 while in the double mixed category the pair Ndikum and Dat beat Nyoh and Zhang 2-1. The competition was part of the Embassy's continuous support to Cameroon through sports and the promotion of table tennis in Cameroon. In his closing remark, the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wei Wenhua, promised more support to Cameroon table tennis such as donation of equipment and the construction of a national training centre for table tennis in Yaounde. Also, the three best Cameroonian athletes in the tournament will train in China at the Zhengding Training Centre in Hebei Province, China next year. The Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Oumarou Tado, used the occasion to thank the Chinese Ambassador on behalf of the government for his continuous support in sports in Cameroon.