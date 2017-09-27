Cameroon: Bamenda - Case Dropped Against Religious Leaders

Ruling to discontinue the case was the strength of a 'Nole Prosiquoi' filed by the Attorney General of the North West Court of Appeal.

The Bamenda Magistrate Court presided by Justice Bikelle Therese yesterday September 25, 2017 ruled to discontinue the direct summons case brought against the Catholic and Cameroon Baptist Convention, CBC, church leaders by the Consortium of parents whose children attend their mission academic institutions. The ruling was on the strength of a Nole Prosiquoi filed by the Attorney General of the North West which inspired the civil party to apply to discontinue the matter, exploiting section 62 Sub 1J of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). CT got from the Court that section 64 of the CPC empowers the Attorney General to discontinue the prosecution of any criminal case and at any time. The Direct summons issued by the consortium of parents acting through Colonel Tamambang, Lt. Colonel Sama and Lt. Loh Yai represented by Barrister Achu Julius Ngu Tabe charged the Archbishop of Bamenda, the Bishop of Kumbo, the principals of Sacred Heart College Mankon, Our Lady of Lourdes College, St. Bedes College and the Executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) to answer a seven count charge among which were; failure to ask parents to send their children back to school during the Anglophone crisis that rocked the 2016/2017 academic year, the nonpayment of salaries of teachers in their mission schools, thus depriving the State of necessary tax deductions , refusal to teach, feed and accommodate students in schools after collecting fees from parents etc. A number of court sessions had taken place and yesterday marked the end of the proceedings for the church leaders who had been waiting to know their fate.