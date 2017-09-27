Sudan: MP Says the President Concern With People Led Him to Visit IDPs Camps

Khartoum — The Head of National Assembly's Security and Defense Committee, Maj. Gen. Al0-Hadi Adam Hamid said the President concern with his citizens has led him to visit IDPs camps of Geraida, Shattya and Kalma.

He added in a statement to SUNA, that President Al-Bashir visited the camps of displaced people to inspect their situations and to provide the possible support to them.

On Kalma incidents, the Head of the Assembly Security Committee affirmed existence of differences among rebel groups inside the camp and those groups attempted during the visit of the President to camp to make hype and to undermine the visit by shooting security forces stationed outside the camp and that led to shoot-out.

He pointed out that what confirms existence of such differences was the fighting erupted after the visit of the President that left two of them dead and some others injured.