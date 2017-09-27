26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: PCP SG Calls Political Forces to Unite, Renounce Differences, and Consider the Country's Interest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Damazin — The Secretary-General of the People Congress Party(PCP), Dr Ali Al-Haj has called the all political forces to work for uniting the national rank away from differences and biddings.

He cited in a statement to Blue Nile Radio at the end of his visit to the State, the benefits the Blue Nile has gained from application of federal government system.

He added that his visit achieved its objectives by holding meetings with political forces and visiting some dignitaries of the Blue Nile State as well as inspecting Rosaires Dam.

He commended the Dam heightening project, saying it was main objective for National Salvation Revolution since it came to power.

The PCP Secretary-General described his to Blue Nile State as successful.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.