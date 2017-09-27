Sudan: PCP SG Calls Political Forces to Unite, Renounce Differences, and Consider the Country's Interest

Damazin — The Secretary-General of the People Congress Party(PCP), Dr Ali Al-Haj has called the all political forces to work for uniting the national rank away from differences and biddings.

He cited in a statement to Blue Nile Radio at the end of his visit to the State, the benefits the Blue Nile has gained from application of federal government system.

He added that his visit achieved its objectives by holding meetings with political forces and visiting some dignitaries of the Blue Nile State as well as inspecting Rosaires Dam.

He commended the Dam heightening project, saying it was main objective for National Salvation Revolution since it came to power.

The PCP Secretary-General described his to Blue Nile State as successful.