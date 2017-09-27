26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Meets Director of OCHA Operations in New York

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohamed Adam met at here the Director of the Operational Division at the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), John Ging.

The meeting discussed relations with OCHA and the positive developments followed directives and procedures of humanitarian work issued by Government of Sudan in December 2016.

The meeting also reviewed efforts on firearms collection and maintaining security in Darfur , addressing issues of displaced persons , the positive stance of government of Sudan towards humanitarian crisis in South Sudan State by opening corridors for delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hosting considerable number of South Sudanese refugees by Sudan.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts on finding sustainable solutions to issues of displaced people and to urged donor s to increase funding to meet the needs of the South Sudanese refugees.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.