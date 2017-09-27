Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Meets Director of OCHA Operations in New York

New York — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohamed Adam met at here the Director of the Operational Division at the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), John Ging.

The meeting discussed relations with OCHA and the positive developments followed directives and procedures of humanitarian work issued by Government of Sudan in December 2016.

The meeting also reviewed efforts on firearms collection and maintaining security in Darfur , addressing issues of displaced persons , the positive stance of government of Sudan towards humanitarian crisis in South Sudan State by opening corridors for delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hosting considerable number of South Sudanese refugees by Sudan.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts on finding sustainable solutions to issues of displaced people and to urged donor s to increase funding to meet the needs of the South Sudanese refugees.