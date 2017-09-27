26 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Delegation of World Council of Churches Visit to Eritrea

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eight member senior delegation of the World Council of Churches is on a working visit to Eritrea.

During a meeting the senior delegation held with the leaders of the Eritrean Churches, the General Secretary of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Synod, Abune Lukas indicated that the harmony and respect between religions has been for long the main characteristic of the Eritrean people and that this meeting will be a good opportunities for sharing experience with the World Council of Churches.

Commending the World Council of Churches for visiting Eritrea to develop the existing relation with the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, Abune Lukas expressed readiness of the Eritrean Churches to work for the development of the relation for mutual benefit.

The senior delegation on its part stated that the main objective of Churches is to develop common understanding and work for ensuring peace and harmony among peoples. They also expressed appreciation for the existing harmony and tolerance of religions in Eritrea.

At the meeting members of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church Synod, representative of Abune Megisteab Tesfamariam, Bishop of the Eritrean Catholic Church, President of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Priest Simon Gebrekrstos were present.

The office of the Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs also send message of solidarity.

In its stay in Eritrea until 29 September, the senior delegation of the World Council of Churches will visit different monasteries and Churches.

The World Council of Churches comprises 350 Churches world wide.

Eritrea

Ghandour Meets Foreign Minister of Eritrea

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met on the sideline of the 27nd session of the UN General Assembly in New… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.