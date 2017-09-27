Sudan: FVP Attends Conclusion of 17th National Program for Educational Significance and Creativity

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, attended Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall, the conclusion of the 17 th national day for the educational significance and creativity, sponsored by the President of the Republic, the Federal Ministry of Education and organized by Khartoum state's Ministry of Education.

The Federal Minister of Education, A'asia Mohamed Abdulla, said in her address to the celebration that the education development starts with the promotion of the teachers status, lauding efforts of the Presidency of the Republic in support of education, indicating that all outcomes of the education forum have special concern and should be realized on ground, especially that the national dialogue has set bases for the development of education for a better future.

The education minister of Khartoum state, Dr. Farah Moustafa, noted to the attention payed to teachers and the education environment, pointing out that the program aims at discovering the skills and creativity of the students in different fields, praising the wide participation of the states in the program.

The director of the general directorate of the student's activities, Abdulla Ali Abd-Alla, explained that 17 states have participated in the program, while 216 students have been honored, appreciating the president's sponsorship to the program and Khartoum state for hosting the event.

He pledged to the presidency of the republic to sponsor a center for the welfare of the creative students.