Sudan: 24th Session of Tripartite Mechanism On UNAMID Held in New York

New York — The 24th session of the Tripartite Mechanism on UNAMID held here on the sideline of meetings of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem chaired the Sudanese side and the UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations , Jean Pierre Lacroix presided over the side of UN.

The meeting was attended by AU Peace and Security Commissioner, Ambassador Ismail Sharfi.

Ambassador Al-Naeem reviewed the government efforts on areas of disarmament , firearms collection, reconciliation and convincing the opponents to join the peace process.

He said it was high time for reconstruction, development and recovery in Darfur through, specialized programs and UN team, pointing out that lack of development was the root cause of the conflict in Darfur.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary underscored commitment of Government of Sudan to cooperate with AU, and UN until the UNAMID carries out its mission and exits successfully, calling for putting pressure on remaining rebel movements in South Sudan and Libya to join the peace process.

Mr. Lacroix, for his part, said this session being held at a crucial time and in a wake of UN Security Council Resolution No.(3263) on reduction of military and police component of the mission , commending the spirit of cooperation and positive climate among the parties.

Ambassador Sharfi indicated to necessity of cooperation over how to boost this positive climate and hailed spirit of joint work.

The three parties at the end of meeting affirmed commitment to continue cooperation with the same positive spirit to execute the second stage of UNAMID exit strategy and undertook to address outstanding issues pertinent to execution of UNAMID mandate.