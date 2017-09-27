26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Affirms Importance of National Cultural Project for Boosting Sudan Unity

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has underscored importance of the national cultural project in enriching Sudan unity, enhancing the national building and implementing the national dialogue's outcome.

This came when he received in his office at the Council of Ministers Tuesday the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Minister of Culture said that he informed the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister on progress of the cultural activity all over the country and the performance in the project of Sennar as the Capital of Islamic Culture.

He indicated that he also provided the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the Nile Mekks Festival in the Blue Nile State which is due to be concluded at Garri area, northern of Khartoum, besides the efforts of his state in establishing the National Library.

The Minister of Culture announced that the National Prime Minister will inaugurate the 13th session of Khartoum Book International Exhibition on October 17th, in the context of the project of Sennar as the Capital of Islamic Culture.

