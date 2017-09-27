Malawian Rappers in SA Form Group to Excel

Blantyre — Five South African based Malawian Hip-Hop artists have formed a group called Until we Reach, aimed at advancing their music careers whilst representing Malawi internationally.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, the group's leader, Snag Bomaye, real name, Fraser Evans Masamba, said they have managed to produce four songs including videos which are enjoying massive air-play in South Africa.

"We have released four singles namely Ndineneretu, Make it Out, These Walls, which is a collaboration with a well known South African Group, IMG and Things Change. We have also released videos for the songs. In the group, we are all equal with no one being superior to the other and we collaborate in pushing our talents under our brand," he said.

Bomaye said the songs have received overwhelming response and are being aired both on local and international radio stations with the group recently having an exclusive interview live on Bush Radio, one of South Africa's giant radio stations.

He added that it has taken a long time for the group to get where it is since being in a foreign land; they were facing a number of challenges including that of finances.

"Studio time is very expensive and producing a music video with required standards needs a lot of money. But when the five of us got together, it was a relief because we only contribute the little we have to come up with something good. That is why people love our material," said Bomaye.

Apart from setting up their own in-house studio, the group has also been invited to South Africa's well known hip-pop festivals such as Black Saturday where they performed for over four occasions.

In addition to Snag Bomaye, the other four group members are Cash Skwanda, real name, Augustine Sikwese; C Blood, real name, Chikumbutso Mphalale; Wiz D The Message, real name, Willard Mpenda and Fido M Swego real name, Philip Msosa.