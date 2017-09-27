Somalia: Somali President Jets Off to Saudi Arabia On Two-Day State Visit

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has flown to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday amid deepening rift between Somali Federal states and his Federal government over Gulf crises.

The President accompanied by Ministers and other high-ranking government is expected to meet with Saudi King, Salman Bin Abdulaziz, and crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

President Farmajo and King Salman will discuss on ways to boost the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Somalia, mainly security, economic and the investment.

Farmajo's two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, comes amid three Somali Federal member states, namely Puntland, Southwest and Galmudug have sided with Saudi-led alliance against Qatar.

This is the 3rd trip by Somali President to Saudi Arabia since he was elected as the 9th President of the Federal republic of Somalia in 8th February, 2017.