26 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Receives 19 Combat Vehicles From United States

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union force Amisom Monday received 19 combat vehicles from the US boosting its capacity in its fight against Al-Shabaab and stabilizing Somalia.

The vehicles which were delivered to the Ugandan contingent under Amisom will be instrumental in enhancing the forces' combat operations, Ugandan Contingent Commander Brig. General Muhanga Kayanja said.

Brig. General Miguel A. Castellanos, Commander US Army Deputy Commanding General CJTF-HOA Somalia reiterated the commitment of the United States towards enhancing the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

He also added that support in terms of donation of vehicles will be extended to all the Contingents serving under AMISOM.

The AMISOM Ugandan Contingent Commander welcomed the donation which he said is timely.

"As a Contingent, we have been operating at 40 percent capacity in terms of the necessary equipment. This donation therefore comes in handy and will greatly boost our technical and operational capability. We however continue to face a big challenge of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which have cost us a lot of equipment. We need an urgent solution to this challenge," General Muhanga stated.

The donations comes with spare parts for the vehicles and a maintenance team is to be assigned to train personnel to ensure timely repairs.

Somalia

Federal Lawmakers Heading to Adado Amid Political Turmoil

Several lawmakers from Somalia's Federal Parliament are expected to travel to Adado city, amid growing political turmoil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.