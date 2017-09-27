Somalia: AMISOM Receives 19 Combat Vehicles From United States

The African Union force Amisom Monday received 19 combat vehicles from the US boosting its capacity in its fight against Al-Shabaab and stabilizing Somalia.

The vehicles which were delivered to the Ugandan contingent under Amisom will be instrumental in enhancing the forces' combat operations, Ugandan Contingent Commander Brig. General Muhanga Kayanja said.

Brig. General Miguel A. Castellanos, Commander US Army Deputy Commanding General CJTF-HOA Somalia reiterated the commitment of the United States towards enhancing the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

He also added that support in terms of donation of vehicles will be extended to all the Contingents serving under AMISOM.

The AMISOM Ugandan Contingent Commander welcomed the donation which he said is timely.

"As a Contingent, we have been operating at 40 percent capacity in terms of the necessary equipment. This donation therefore comes in handy and will greatly boost our technical and operational capability. We however continue to face a big challenge of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which have cost us a lot of equipment. We need an urgent solution to this challenge," General Muhanga stated.

The donations comes with spare parts for the vehicles and a maintenance team is to be assigned to train personnel to ensure timely repairs.