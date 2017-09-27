Sudan: U.S. Embassy Rebukes Sudan for Deadly Force At Darfur Protests

Khartoum — The Embassy of the United States in Khartoum said it is "deeply concerned by the excessive use of force by government forces in the September 22 clashes with internally displaced persons at Kalma camp in South Darfur".

"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to immediately launch a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident in which Sudanese security forces reportedly fired upon [displaced people] resulting in five deaths of both men and women and more than 26 injured," the statement on its Facebook page read.

"The United States reminds the Government of Sudan that its security forces must respond with restraint when dealing with protests, even if provoked.

"The United States calls on civilians who exercise their right to protest to do so peacefully and to avoid any physical confrontation with security forces. The United States extends its appreciation for [the AU-UN Mission in Darfur] Unamid's timely and effective intervention. The surest way to peace is a recommitment from both sides to work in good faith towards reconciliation."

On Friday morning, for the fourth consecutive day, peaceful protests took place against a visit of the Sudanese president near Kalma camp. Sudanese forces violently dispersed the demonstrators near the location of the presidential roadshow, in Bielel locality.

At this moment Sudanese security forces are searching for suspects and preventing free movement of people to and from the camp, the Darfur Relief and Documentation Centre (DRDC) said in a press statement today.