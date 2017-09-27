Somalia: Galmudug MPs File Motion Against Parliament Speaker

The lawmakers of Somalia's central semi-autonomous region of Galmudug said they have tabled a no confidence motion against the speaker, Ali Ga'al Asir.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the 1st deputy speaker of Galmudug state assembly, Hareed Ali Hareed has confirmed that 39 MPs signed the new motion, to oust Asir from office. The parliamentarians accused the speaker of violating the state Constitution.

This motion comes, as Galmudug state leaders are in standoff over the decision towards the diplomatic crises in the Gulf countries which began in June 5. The state President, Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf has announced this week that his administration is siding with Saudi-led alliance against Qatar.