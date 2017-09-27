26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Progress of Sudanese-Kuwaiti Relations Discussed

Khartoum — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz received in his office, Tuesday, the Ambassador of State of Kuwait to Sudan, Bassam Al-Qabandi.

The meeting sought ways of fostering relations between the two countries , expanding scope of cooperation and coordination between Sudan and the Kingdom at regional and international forums.

The Minister of State lauded the distinguished relations and ties between Sudan and Kuwait.

He affirmed Sudan full support to Kuwait initiative aim to finding comprehensive solution to Gulf crisis within Arab framework.

