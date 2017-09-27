26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: IMF Pledges to Continue Its Assistance to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has promised to sustain its technical assistance to the Sudan and provide the required support for the ongoing economic reform programs to improve the performance of Sudan economy.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Al-Rikabi stressed, during the concluding meeting of the IMF mission at premises of the ministry Tuesday, Sudan's cooperation with the fund to achieve the desired economic development, asserting his ministry readiness for more cooperation with IMF during the next phase.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Al-Rikabi stressed, during the concluding meeting of the IMF mission at premises of the ministry Tuesday, Sudan cooperation with the fund to achieve the desired economic development, asserting his ministry readiness for more cooperation with IMF during the next phase.

He urged the fund to extend the necessary support to Sudan to relief its external debts which constrain influx of new loans from the international financing institutions, calling for supporting the state's efforts to increase revenues and social support for the targeted groups.

Meanwhile, the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Abdulrahman Dirar stressed continuity of the reform efforts aiming at development of economic performance in implementation of the state reform programs.

He pointed out that the reform resulted in good reports of economic performance gained recognition of the external financing institutions, emphasizing importance of the international community and the IMF assistance to support Sudan's plans for financing production and development finance.

The Head of IMF Mission Daniel Canda underlined the Fund's readiness to provide additional assistance and technical support to improve the performance of Sudan economy and provide assistance in the development field. The two sides agreed to continue fruitful cooperation between them.

It is to be recalled that the IMF mission will visit the country during September 13-26 with the participation of the Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.