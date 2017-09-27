Sudan: IMF Pledges to Continue Its Assistance to Sudan

Khartoum — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has promised to sustain its technical assistance to the Sudan and provide the required support for the ongoing economic reform programs to improve the performance of Sudan economy.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Al-Rikabi stressed, during the concluding meeting of the IMF mission at premises of the ministry Tuesday, Sudan's cooperation with the fund to achieve the desired economic development, asserting his ministry readiness for more cooperation with IMF during the next phase.

He urged the fund to extend the necessary support to Sudan to relief its external debts which constrain influx of new loans from the international financing institutions, calling for supporting the state's efforts to increase revenues and social support for the targeted groups.

Meanwhile, the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Abdulrahman Dirar stressed continuity of the reform efforts aiming at development of economic performance in implementation of the state reform programs.

He pointed out that the reform resulted in good reports of economic performance gained recognition of the external financing institutions, emphasizing importance of the international community and the IMF assistance to support Sudan's plans for financing production and development finance.

The Head of IMF Mission Daniel Canda underlined the Fund's readiness to provide additional assistance and technical support to improve the performance of Sudan economy and provide assistance in the development field. The two sides agreed to continue fruitful cooperation between them.

It is to be recalled that the IMF mission will visit the country during September 13-26 with the participation of the Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department.