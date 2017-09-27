Sudan: Tabita Says She Stands Beside Dinka Abyei Council for Sustainable Development in the Area

Khartoum — The State Minister for electricity and water Resources, Dr Tabita Butros, has commended the objectives set by the Higher Council for Coordination of the Dinka Abyei Affairs which look for the development of the Sudanese area.

The minister said she would arrange meeting between senior government officials and the leaders of the council with the view to remove hurdles that obstruct the work of the council and for and government leader going ahead with development and cohesion programmes in the area.

The council delegation was led by Ustaz Chul Moyen who briefed the minister about the efforts of the council to spread its membership to all areas of the country and how it is working to defend the national identity of the Sudanese territory.