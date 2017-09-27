26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Tabita Says She Stands Beside Dinka Abyei Council for Sustainable Development in the Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister for electricity and water Resources, Dr Tabita Butros, has commended the objectives set by the Higher Council for Coordination of the Dinka Abyei Affairs which look for the development of the Sudanese area.

The minister said she would arrange meeting between senior government officials and the leaders of the council with the view to remove hurdles that obstruct the work of the council and for and government leader going ahead with development and cohesion programmes in the area.

The council delegation was led by Ustaz Chul Moyen who briefed the minister about the efforts of the council to spread its membership to all areas of the country and how it is working to defend the national identity of the Sudanese territory.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.