Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On Collection of Illegal Weapons and Vehicles in Eastern and Central States

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic and chairman of the higher committee for the collection of illegal weapons and vehicles, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Tuesday chaired a meeting assigned to discuss the collection of the illegal weapons and vehicles in the eastern and central states of the country, in presence of the Walis (governors) of these states.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Gamaa, said that the meeting has reviewed the preparations and readiness of the central and the eastern states for the collection of the illegal weapons and vehicles.

He affirmed the readiness of his state to launch the illegal weapons and vehicles collection campaign, indicating that October 1st was set as the date for commencing the campaign in the eastern states.