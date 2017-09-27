Sudan: State Minister for Industry Meets With His Belarus Counterpart Vovk

Khartoum — The State Minister for Industry, Dr Abdou Daood, met on Monday with the visiting Belarus Minister for Industry Vitaly M. Vovk and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed ways of promoting further the economic and social relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The state Minister, Dr Abdou Daood, commended the impetus given by the top political leaderships in the two countries for the promotion of the relations in the industrial, mining and agricultural domains.

The state minister said the current visit of the Belarus delegation will witness the signing of a number of agreement and contracts in the industrial domains, and in the field of heavy agricultural machinery in particular.

The minister has stressed the need to foster relations between the two sides in the domain of mechanical technologies and the raw material extraction in the various domains as well as pushing forwards to new horizons the trade relations between the two sides.

The Minister pointed out to the various resources in the Sudan and the fact that the Sudan is an open market on a number of Arab and African countries, promising to remove any hurdles standing before the Belarus investments in the Sudan.

The Belarus Minister, Vovk, has meanwhile appreciated the progress of the relations between his country and the Sudan, saying his country was ready to enter into industrial operations in the various domains with the Sudan, calling for further improving the climate for the development and growth of the Belarus investments in the Sudan.

He said he was confident the visit would help develop the economic relations between the two countries and open new opportunities for the Sudanese manpower.