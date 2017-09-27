Sudanese-Saudi Trade Forum Concludes Sessions

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Saudi Trade Forum concluded sessions, Tuesday, at Rotana Hotel, Khartoum.

The businessmen in the two countries called for the increase of trade volume and removal of the obstacles impeding the investments.

The Director of Export of the Saudi Company for Trade and Industry participating in the forum, Engineer, Wael Abu-Talib Al-Zuheri has told SUNA that the forum called for the continuation of contacts between the Sudanese and Saudi businessmen in all spheres. Referring that the conclusion session reviewed the price hike on goods, increase of quantities, trade and visits exchange as well as, the implementation of the agreements signed by the two sides.

The businessman has lauded the good organization of the forum and the concern given to the gathering by the officials in the two countries, describing that as step forward.