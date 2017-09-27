26 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-Saudi Trade Forum Concludes Sessions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Saudi Trade Forum concluded sessions, Tuesday, at Rotana Hotel, Khartoum.

The businessmen in the two countries called for the increase of trade volume and removal of the obstacles impeding the investments.

The Director of Export of the Saudi Company for Trade and Industry participating in the forum, Engineer, Wael Abu-Talib Al-Zuheri has told SUNA that the forum called for the continuation of contacts between the Sudanese and Saudi businessmen in all spheres. Referring that the conclusion session reviewed the price hike on goods, increase of quantities, trade and visits exchange as well as, the implementation of the agreements signed by the two sides.

The businessman has lauded the good organization of the forum and the concern given to the gathering by the officials in the two countries, describing that as step forward.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.