Sudan: Progress of Sudanese - Kuwaiti Relations Reviewed

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, HAMID Mumtaz, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Mohamed Bassam Al-Gabandi, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations, cooperation and coordination between the two countries at the international and regional forums.

The minister has appreciated the distinguished relations between Sudan and Kuwait and the strong ties between the leaders of the two countries.

Mumtaz has reiterated Sudan full support to the Kuwaiti initiative and efforts for reaching a comprehensive solution for the Gulf crisis within the Arab framework.